South Korea sets 2030 goal for perovskite-silicon tandem solar panels

South Korea has allocated KRW 33.6 billion ($22.8 million) for R&D on perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology with a goal of commercializing 28%-efficient modules by 2030, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

A perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

Image: KAUST

Share

South Korea‘s Minister of Economy and Finance, Koo Yun-cheol, announced this week a KRW 33.6 billion plan to help the domestic PV industry develop commercial perovskite-silicon tandem solar products by 2030.

The plan is part of a broader scheme aimed at developing new high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technologies, as well as small nuclear reactors (SMRs), among other things.

“The commercialization of next-generation solar modules will focus on restructuring the solar cell industry ecosystem by securing core technologies for ultra-high-efficiency tandem solar cells,” the minister said in a statement. “Establishing domestic and international standards and certification systems will also be implemented to create an initial market. Through these efforts, the goal is to achieve world-first commercialization and world-leading efficiency levels of 35% for tandem cells and 28% for modules within the next five years.”

The government said the funding will be initially devoted to unspecified research and development activities, without providing further details.

South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells announced a KRW 1.5 trillion investment in 2021 to expand solar module manufacturing capacity and increase research and development in perovskite-silicon tandem technologies.

In November 2022, Qcells and a group of European research institutes led by HZB started a project with the aim of producing high-efficiency tandem solar cells and modules. In December 2023, Qcells announced a significant breakthrough in perovskite-silicon tandem solar technology, with a solar cell achieving 28.6% efficiency, signaling that the technology is ready for mass production.

In September, South Korea-based Flexell Space, a spinoff of Hanwha Systems, a defense and space solutions unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Group, announced it is developing perovskite-copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) tandem solar technology for satellites and other aerospace applications.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Longi achieves 33.35% efficiency for flexible perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell
26 November 2025 The Chinese manufacturer said the tandem device was developed through a dual-buffer layer strategy that improves interfacial adhesion while preserving...