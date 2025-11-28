Japan pilots low-weight solar panels, perovskite windows for buildings

Mitsui Home and Tokyo Gas have agreed to deploy Japan’s first combined on-site and virtual power purchase agreement (PPA) using thin, lightweight solar panels at Mitsui Home’s factory in Saitama prefecture.
Tokyo Gas said in an online statement that it will install a 1 MW system across the plant’s full roof surface, enabled by panels that weigh about 40% less than conventional modules.
The on-site PPA will supply the factory directly, while surplus generation will be sold to the market with its environmental value transferred to Mitsui Home’s Chiba and Kansai factories through a virtual PPA.
The project is expected to deliver about 1,170 MWh of renewable electricity annually and cut Mitsui Home’s domestic factory emissions by roughly 506 metric tons, equal to a 44% reduction across its Saitama, Chiba, Kansai and Kyushu sites.
The companies described the arrangement as a model for addressing rooftop load limits and surplus-power constraints as Japan seeks to expand solar capacity under the Seventh Strategic Energy Plan amid a shortage of suitable land.
The initiative also complements other ongoing innovation across Japan’s renewable and energy storage sectors.
In January, for example, Japan reinforced its lead in solid-state batteries, backing four major R&D projects by Toyota, Idemitsu, Mitsui Kinzoku, and TK Works with over $660 million in subsidies to support commercialization by around 2030.
In July, PXP Inc and Tokyo Gas began developing lightweight chalcopyrite solar cells for low-load industrial roofs, while a consortium including Toshiba and YKK AP started a perovskite window pilot at Tokyo’s Telecom Center Building.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.