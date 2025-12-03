Longi publishes global field data for Hi-MO 9 back-contact modules

Chinese module manufacturer Longi has published field data from a series of tests on its Hi-MO 9 module series. The flagship product of Longi’s back-contact (BC) series, unveiled earlier this year, the Hi-MO 9 module is built on the company’s HPBC 2.0 high-efficiency cell technology.
The testing scenarios covered environments including temperate continental, tropical, arid regions and high-humidity coastlines to evaluate the modules performance under real-world operating conditions. Longi said the findings demonstrate its Hi-MO 9 module “exhibits stability and consistency exceeding expectations in actual power generation performance, system economic benefits and environmental adaptability”.
The BC modules achieved stable growth in watt-for-watt power generation worldwide, with gain margins ranging between 1.21% and 3.92% when compared to mainstream TOPCon modules.
At an assessment conducted by Enertis Applus+ at a 47 MW single-axis tracker project in Seville, Spain, the Hi-MO 9 achieved 2,209 equivalent full-load hours in its first operational year, with watt-for-watt power generation 2.4% to 3.4% higher than TOPCon modules at the same site. Calculations indicated the LCOE was reduced by 3.92% and 4.47% when compared with mainstream TOPCon-210R and TOPCon-210 models.
Elsewhere, evaluation projects led by IPVF on two 50 MW ground-mounted projects in France and Denmark highlighted the Hi-MO 9’s watt-for-watt power generation was on average 1.84% higher than that of TOPCon modules, while the LCOE was 3.32% and 2.43% lower than that of TOPCon-210R and TOPCon-210 models.
In the high-temperature, high-humidity city of Sanya, southern China, an assessment by the China General Certification Center found the Hi-MO 9 achieved a 1.54% watt-for-watt power generation gain over TOPCon modules. The module's backsheet also had a 1.21 C lower operating temperature and a 0.19% advantage in power degradation rate over six months.
Meanwhile at a flat test site in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, the Hi-MO 9 modules power generation gain reached 1.87%, with temperature and degradation rate advantages of 1.26 C and 0.38%.
Longi added that field data has also highlighted that under common partial shading conditions caused by vegetation, bird droppings, dust or structural shadows, the Hi-MO 9 is capable of effectively suppressing the hot spot effect, with hot spot temperatures significantly lower than those of conventional modules. It says this breakthrough “elevates PV plant safety to a new level”, mitigating risks of material aging, power degradation and potential fire hazards.
The company said that the publication of its field testing program “marks a significant milestone in the further large-scale application of BC technology”.
Longi’s latest release follows case study data shared to the German market in October which found BC modules outperform TOPCon on generation and cost.
