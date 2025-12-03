EcoFlow, Tibber, Fenecon offer home energy management systems in Europe

From ESS News
The evolution of the residential battery storage stack has seen strong developments around design, safety, functionality, and cost, both in terms of the physical batteries and hybrid inverters, but also software features.
The battle over home energy management systems, or HEMS, is as fierce as the hardware battery and cell tech side, and includes both manufacturers, but also software from third parties that offer potentially better everyday experiences — think of using Apple’s CarPlay to control maps and music versus existing in-car software.
This week alone saw three companies, from EcoFlow, Tibber, and Fenecon, drop new products or features for their systems.
