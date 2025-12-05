Large-scale agrivoltaics come to Norway

Norwegian solar company Energeia AS has been granted a concession agreement from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate for a 46 MW agrivoltaic project.

Norway. It is set to feature a single-axis tracker system capable of an annual production of approximately 53 GWh and will also encompass a 6 MW/12 MWh battery energy storage system. Under the terms of the agreement, Energeia will build, own and operate the Seval Skog project for a 30-year period. The project will be developed on 72 hectares of land owned by the municipality of Gjovik, eastern.

Per Storberget, an advisor at Energeia, told pv magazine that grass cultivation is currently planned in the area, along with grazing animals in the autumn, adding that the project’s capacity makes it approximately four times larger than any other concession previously awarded in Norway.

Development of the project began in 2021, with the signing of a land lease agreement. A license application was accepted last year, ahead of being granted earlier this year. The municipality has also approved a licence to deforest the required area. Storberget explained that work is underway to make a preliminary investment decision before the end of this year, with the final decision expected during the first quarter of next year.

Construction is scheduled to begin next year, with the first grid connection currently scheduled for 2027, before the project begins to enter operations in 2028.

Energia has submitted applications for three additional Norwegian solar plants since September 2024, with expected capacities of 32 MW, 6 MW, and 24 MW, respectively. The company also has three other solar projects in earlier stages of development, with planned capacities of 103 MW, 117 MW, and 97 MW. Norway deployed 49 MW of solar in the first half of 2025, bringing the country’s total installed capacity to 763 MW. The commercial and industrial market segment accounted for more than half of this deployed solar capacity.