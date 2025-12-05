M-Tec launches modular propane heat pump for residential, commercial use

From pv magazine Germany

Austrian manufacturer M-Tec has presented a new residential propane heat pump that offers a heating capacity of up to 26 kW and is suitable for indoor installation.

The new product is designed for single-family homes, multi-family dwellings, and office buildings. Its flexible configuration makes it suitable for both new construction and renovation projects.

The company said the heat pump system is modularly configurable, with all versions remaining below the safety-relevant refrigerant limit of 150 grams, which allows it to be installed indoors.

Up to four 6.5 kW units can be combined in a vertical modular system, which can be cascaded up to three times for a total capacity of 78 kW, the company explained. The system is centrally controlled and includes an 8.8 kW electric heating element for peak loads, redundancy, and rapid heating.

Upon request, the system can also provide active or passive cooling. M-Tec offers an optional 200 L hot water storage tank.

“Simply connect it and you’re done: Our individually configurable heat pump modules require neither special ventilation concepts nor gas detectors, because they always remain below the safety-relevant refrigerant limits of the applicable standards,” said Peter Huemer, CTO of M-Tec.

A source management system is integrated, enabling the heat pump to operate with geothermal energy, groundwater, photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) modules, and air. The active management system allows multiple heat sources to be combined. The PVT mixer supports source temperatures from -25 C to 80 C.

The heat pump can also be integrated into M-Tec’s “E-Smart” energy management system or third-party systems. This enables a complete solution including photovoltaics, battery storage, and charging stations. Features such as control under Section 14a of Austria's Energy Industry Act (EnWG), variable electricity tariffs, and self-consumption optimization are also supported.