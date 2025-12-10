Renolit showcases reflecting cool roof membrane for bifacial rooftop PV

Renolit France, the French branch of the German provider of plastic films, sheets, and polymer-based products, Renolit, has unveiled a new reflective membrane for bifacial rooftop PV systems at the Energaia trade show in Montpellier, southern France.
“Our Alkor Bright membrane is produced in Spain and stored in Belgium,” Julien Ertel, Sales Manager France, told pv magazine. “It is available globally, and pricing varies depending on the project and customer. Fundamentally, it’s all about waterproofing. It’s suitable for flat roofs on concrete, wood, or steel supports, and can also be used on pitched roofs.”
The membrane is a single-layer sheet made of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC), reinforced with woven polyester, and finished with a highly UV-reflective protective coating.
According to the manufacturer, the surface is treated with a dirt-resistant, UV-protective clear layer that preserves reflectivity and minimizes maintenance. The white surface combined with the UV‑reflective coating gives the membrane a Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) of around 115, which Renolit describes as among the highest in the market.
The company claims that, thanks to its high reflectivity and ability to lower roof surface temperatures, the membrane not only keeps buildings cooler by reducing heat transfer but also enhances the performance of rooftop photovoltaic systems. This increases the energy output of bifacial modules, which benefit from both cooler operating temperatures and reflected radiation.
“Installation is relatively easy and similar to conventional PVC‑P single‑ply roofing membranes,” Ertel added.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.