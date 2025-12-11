Bangladesh reinstates 11 solar plants totaling 918 MW after tariff cuts

The government of Bangladesh reinstated approvals for 11 solar plants with a combined generation capacity of 918 MW this week, after developers agreed to reduce previously negotiated tariffs.

The Advisers’ Council Committee on Government Purchase said the tariff reductions will save the government BDT 11.69 billion annually in power purchase costs from these plants.

According to Power Division officials, the average tariff for the projects had been $0.11/kWh. Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Power, said that under the renegotiated terms, power purchase costs from the 12 power plants will decrease by about $0.03/kWh.

“Since LNG is costly, we are focusing on generating power from solar,” he told reporters after the meeting.

After taking office in August 2024, the current government canceled approvals for 34 power plants with a combined capacity of 5,681 MW, claiming that they had been approved through unsolicited proposals and were burdened with excessively high tariffs.

The 11 solar power plants reinstated this week were among those previously canceled, and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will purchase electricity from all of them for 20 years.

The projects span multiple districts and involve a mix of standalone companies and joint ventures.

Confidence Power Holdings Ltd will build a 200 MW plant in Chittagong. A joint venture of Paramount Textile PLC and Paramount Holdings Ltd will develop 150 MW in Pabna. Maheen and Vidullanka will construct a 10 MW plant in Noakhali, while a consortium of FGL, FHL, and GBB will deliver 18 MW in Hathazari, Chittagong. Another joint venture of PHL and PTL will establish 25 MW in Moulvibazar district.

Additional projects include a 45 MW plant in Fatikchhari, Chittagong, by the Karnaphuli-Infraco Consortium in Dhaka. Confidence Power Bogra Unit-2 Ltd will develop 50 MW in Cox’s Bazar, and Concord Pragatee Consortium Ltd will construct a plant in Nilphamari. A joint venture of China Northeast Electric Power Engineering & Services and BM Star Trade Ltd will deliver 100 MW in Cox’s Bazar. Another PHL-PTL joint venture will establish 50 MW in Habiganj, while Confidence Power Bogra Unit-2 Ltd and Asian Entech Power Corporation Ltd will jointly build 100 MW in Bagerhat. Paramount Textile PLC and Paramount Holdings Ltd will develop 70 MW in Pabna.