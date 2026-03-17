Italian solar sector gears up for cybersecurity regulations on PV systems over 100 kW

New regulatory requirements and rising digitalization are reshaping the operational and security paradigms of Italy’s renewable energy assets. Two resolutions adopted by the country’s energy regulator, ARERA, in 2025 — 385/2025/R/EEL and 564/2025/R/EEL — are accelerating this transition, particularly for photovoltaic and wind plants above 100 kW connected to medium voltage, which must now comply with advanced grid integration functionalities such as remote active power control (PF2).

Deliberation 385/2025/R/EEL mandates that PV system owners install a Controllore Centrale di Impianto (CCI), a central controller that monitors plant status and communicates with the grid operator, and activate the PF2 function to enable remote active power limitation. Compliance deadlines vary by plant size, and failure to meet them can result in suspension of economic incentives and loss of payment for energy injected into the grid.

ARERA also provides financial contributions to offset upgrade costs, encouraging timely adaptation. The regulation ensures that plants are grid-aware, enhancing stability and compliance with CEI 0‑16 standards. Owners are advised to verify CCI installation, plan upgrades if needed, coordinate with their DSO for proper commissioning, and submit compliance documentation by the deadlines to maintain incentives.

Deliberation 564/2025/R/EEL extends the deadlines and provisions of 385/2025/R/EEL. For PV plants of 1 MW or more, the new compliance deadline is 31 December 2026; plants between 500 kW and 1 MW must comply by 31 December 2027; and systems between 100 kW and 500 kW have until 31 March 2028. The resolution also revises the schedule for claiming forfait-type financial contributions, providing up to €10,000 ($11,514) for 500 kW–1 MW plants and up to €7,500 for 100–500 kW plants, with amounts indexed to the timing of compliance notification.