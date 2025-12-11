Trina Solar to invest in Holosolis PV gigafactory in France

France's Holosolis, founded in 2023 by InnoEnergy group and two other partners, signed a strategic cooperation agreement during the France-China summit in the first week of December. French President Emmanuel Macron met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during the summit as part of broader infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement consolidates Trina Solar’s participation as a key partner in the HoloSolis photovoltaic gigafactory in France, which the French authorities have previously identified as a “national interest” project eligible for government support. The terms of the agreement and Trina Solar’s investment amount have not been disclosed.

The plant is planned to reach 5 GW of annual cell and panel production, equivalent to around 10 million photovoltaic modules per year. The industrial complex is expected to create roughly 2,000 direct jobs and represents one of the most ambitious projects in Europe’s green manufacturing program.

Trina Solar said it will “provide specialized technical support to ensure the execution of the gigafactory with the most advanced standards.” The agreement extends the technological collaboration begun in summer, when Holosolis acquired Trina Solar’s tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) patents.

Holosolis has previously announced €220 million ($258.3 million) in investments for the gigafactory. Other investors include French family-owned holding company Cales Technologies and Swiss family-owned investor Forming AG.