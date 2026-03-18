How EU NIS2 is reshaping physical and cybersecurity for PV plant operators

In force since January 2023, the European Union’s NIS2 Directive has significantly increased security requirements for operators of critical infrastructure, including energy systems such as photovoltaic plants.

Under these provisions, PV asset operators are required to implement robust cybersecurity risk management across both IT and operational technology (OT) systems, including inverters, SCADA, and monitoring platforms. They must also establish clear processes for rapidly reporting cyber incidents, with strict timelines for early warnings and detailed notifications.

In addition, operators are expected to assess and manage risks within their supply chains, particularly those involving hardware and software vendors.

Ensuring business continuity is another key obligation, meaning operators need effective backup and recovery plans to maintain operations during disruptions. Finally, company management is directly accountable for compliance and must actively oversee cybersecurity measures, with potential penalties in cases of negligence.

“For solar park operators, this means that greater attention must be paid to both IT system security and the physical protection of the facilities. Furthermore, management’s responsibility increases: executives must oversee cybersecurity measures and may be held personally liable in the event of breaches,” Albert Biagetti, sales manager at German surveilance company Sauermann, told pv magazine.