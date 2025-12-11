Eternal Sun offers solar simulators for space PV testing

Netherlands-based PV testing equipment supplier Eternal Sun is offering a new light-emitting diode (LED) board, pre-calibrated for air mass zero (AM0) testing, as an option enabling space solar PV tests with its new and used flagship solar simulators.

“Existing customers can easily upgrade their current setups with these new boards,” Jake Veloza, Eternal Sun sales manager for North and South America, Europe, told pv magazine. The boards are available for the Eternal Sun LED Light Soaker, LED Mini Light Soaker, and LED Flasher systems.

“This innovation is tailored for the future of space solar: perovskites and tandem cells,” said Veloza. “Whether you need steady illumination or flashes, these boards are built for the demands of space research to help teams test silicon, perovskite, and tandem solar cells with the same reliability our customers trust for ground-based qualification.”

The Eternal Sun instruments offer A+A+A+ with a spectral range of 300-1200 nm, certified to IEC 60904-9 Ed. 3. They can be used to test cells, mini-PV modules, and full-scale space modules with spectral tuning, IV measurement, and recipe creation in a temperature-controlled environment.

The company, founded in 2011, recently acquired Wavelabs Solar Metrology Systems, a Germany-based solar simulator manufacturer specialized in solar cell testing equipment.