India’s Waaree Energies posts monthly solar module output above 1 GW

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies became the first solar module manufacturer in India to produce more than 1 GW of panels in a single month, marking a record level of output in November.

The company has a cumulative solar module manufacturing capacity of 22.3 GW worldwide, with 19.7 GW located in India and 2.6 GW in the United States. Its solar cell manufacturing capacity stands at 5.4 GW.

The 1 GW monthly production milestone was enabled by fully automated, vertically integrated factories, an India-led supply chain, next-generation manufacturing lines and operational discipline that supports continuous, high-precision production, according to the company.

The accomplishment highlights Waaree’s ability to meet large-scale project demand in both domestic and international markets with speed and consistency.

“This is a historic moment for Waaree Energies and for India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem. Producing 1 GW of solar modules in a single month is a nation first, and it reflects our team’s dedication, technological expertise, and the trust our customers place in us. As India accelerates towards its 500 GW renewable energy target, Waaree will continue to lead the charge, driving innovation and scale to power a sustainable future,” said Sunil Rathi, executive director of Waaree Energies.

Waaree has a footprint across India and more than 25 countries, offering modules, inverters, engineering, procurement and construction services, green hydrogen solutions, battery energy storage systems, green energy infrastructure and data centers.