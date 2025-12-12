India’s THDC commissions new unit of 1 GW pumped storage project

From pv magazine India
THDC India Ltd., a subsidiary of Indian energy provider NTPC Ltd., has commissioned the third 250 MW unit of its 1 GW (4×250 MW) variable-speed pumped-storage hydropower plant in Tehri, Uttarakhand.
The project comprises four units of 250 MW each and is designed to deliver 1 GW of peaking capacity to support grid reliability across northern India.
The first 250 MW unit of the project was completed in June.
In July, State-run hydropower company THDCIL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government of Gujarat and GUVNL for 184.08 MW of clean power from the facility.
The upper and lower reservoirs for the pumped-storage scheme are formed by the Tehri and Koteshwar dams on the Bhagirathi River.
The project is being developed by Alstom in partnership with Hindustan Construction Co. (HCC). Alstom’s scope covers the supply of four 250 MW variable-speed turbine-generator units, along with main inlet valves and the plant’s control and protection systems.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.