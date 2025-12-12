India’s THDC commissions new unit of 1 GW pumped storage project

From pv magazine India

THDC India Ltd., a subsidiary of Indian energy provider NTPC Ltd., has commissioned the third 250 MW unit of its 1 GW (4×250 MW) variable-speed pumped-storage hydropower plant in Tehri, Uttarakhand.

The project comprises four units of 250 MW each and is designed to deliver 1 GW of peaking capacity to support grid reliability across northern India.

The first 250 MW unit of the project was completed in June.

In July, State-run hydropower company THDCIL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and power purchase agreement (PPA) with the government of Gujarat and GUVNL for 184.08 MW of clean power from the facility.

The upper and lower reservoirs for the pumped-storage scheme are formed by the Tehri and Koteshwar dams on the Bhagirathi River.

The project is being developed by Alstom in partnership with Hindustan Construction Co. (HCC). Alstom’s scope covers the supply of four 250 MW variable-speed turbine-generator units, along with main inlet valves and the plant’s control and protection systems.