GoodWe launches new hybrid inverters for C&I solar

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has launched three new three-phase hybrid inverter models for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.

Part of the company’s ET Series, the new inverters have an output power of 80 kW, 99.99 kW, and 100 kW, and a max PV input of 160 kW, 200 kW, and 200 kW, respectively. The 80 kW and 100 kW models can also operate continuously at 110% output power without grid power.

“The ET 80-100kW significantly increases energy harvest even in complex C&I scenarios, offering eight MPPTs with up to 42A input current, or 21A per string, making it compatible with M10 and M12 module sizes,” the company said. “AC and DC coupling offer great flexibility and efficiency. AC coupling is ideal for adding storage to existing PV systems without changing the original PV wiring, MPPTs, cables, or PV inverters. In contrast, DC coupling reduces conversion stages to cut energy losses and improve round-trip efficiency by more than 2%.”

All models have a maximum efficiency of 98.1% and are reportedly capable of delivering 120% of output power for one minute and even 150% for 10 seconds. For larger projects, the ET 80–100kW can be paralleled in systems of up to 15 units via the SEC3000C smart energy controller.

“When combined with GoodWe’s static transfer switch (STS) 125kW, the ET 80-100kW delivers UPS-level switching with a transfer time of less than 4 ms, helping critical loads continue operation through grid disturbances without interruption,” the company noted. “When paired with GoodWe’s high-voltage BAT 112kWh batteries, the ET 80-100kW forms an easy-to-deploy, optimally matched storage solution. This pairing allows the battery to discharge close to its maximum capacity and ensures high power performance.”

The inverters have an IP66 ingress protection rating, an operating temperature range of -35 C to 60 C, a relative humidity range of 0-100%, and a maximum altitude of 4,000 m. It measures 99.5 cm x 75.8 cm x 35.8 cm and weighs 97 kg. It has a noise emission level of less than 60 dB. Reverse-rotating fans support dust removal, making the inverters suitable for dusty outdoor and industrial environments.

“Terminal temperature monitoring on both AC and DC connections helps prevent overheating and ensures safe operation. Additional protections, including PV reverse polarity protection and ISO protection, guard the system from risks,” the company added. “The smart DC circuit breaker option can be selected on a case-by-case basis and adds another layer of protection. It automatically trips in the event of reverse polarity, DC terminal over-temperature, or internal short circuits, quickly isolating faults to protect both equipment and personnel.”