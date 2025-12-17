Albania reviewing solar project proposals totaling 135 MW

Albania’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has received expressions of interest from three companies looking to build utility-scale solar projects with a cumulative capacity of 135 MW.

The first is from I&N Energy covering a 25 MW solar project to be developed in the western district of Fier. The second comes from Park Sol Energy for a 50 MW solar project in the Vlora district of southwestern Albania and the third is from HD Solar covering a 60 MW project in the southern district of Gjirokastra.

The ministry has specified none of the planned projects would be subject to concessions or benefit from support measures. A 15-day window to send feedback on the proposed solar parks is open.

The latest announcement follows proposals for three solar projects with a combined capacity of 105.6 MW in October. In February, the ministry received a further four construction requests for four separate solar projects totaling 235 MW.

In May, Albania’s Council of Ministers approved two solar parks for construction, a 30 MW project to be located in the southwestern municipality of Fier and a 24 MW solar facility in the southeastern municipality of Kolonje.

Albania’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 307 MW by the end of 2024, a 100 MW increase on figures covering up to the end of 2023, according to statistics from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).