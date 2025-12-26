Carmaker uses repurposed EV batteries to help power factory in Australia

From pv magazine Australia

Nissan Australia has completed the installation of a 100 kW rooftop solar array and a 120 kWh battery energy storage system featuring retired electric vehicle batteries to power part of its production facility in Melbourne and supply two new EV chargers that were installed as part of the project.

The Nissan Node project, delivered in collaboration with Melbourne-based battery technology company Relectrify, centers on a 36 kW/120 kWh battery energy storage system that includes nine repurposed Nissan Leaf batteries.

Relectrify has developed cell-level control technology that combines an integrated battery management system (BMS) and inverter technology that it said increases battery cycle life and reduces energy storage costs, enabling the repurposing of high-quality end-of-life batteries from EVs.

The company said its ReVolve battery energy storage product, that combines its cell-level control architecture with the second-life battery packs, results in up to 30% increased battery lifetime at 30% lower cost of electronics.

Relectrify Chief Executive Officer Jeff Renaud said the company’s collaboration with Nissan “positions Australian innovation at the forefront of the global transition towards both carbon neutrality and the circular economy.”

Nissan Oceania Managing Director Andrew Humberstone said the project, that is expected to reduce its annual carbon emissions by 259 tonnes and save 128 MWh of energy every year, provides an exciting window into the future for end-of-life EV batteries.

“This isn’t just a hugely exciting project, but an important step into the future for end-of-life EV batteries,” he said. “As an early pioneer of the electric vehicle both globally and locally, we can also demonstrate leadership in second-life battery initiatives.”