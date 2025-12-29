Argentina’s YPF Luz begins 100 MW output at El Quemado solar park

YPF Luz has activated the first 100 MW of its El Quemado solar park in Mendoza province, sending power to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI).

The milestone represents the start of staged commissioning for one of the country’s largest photovoltaic projects and the first renewable energy facility to operate under the Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI).

The RIGI was introduced by the Argentine government to accelerate large-scale projects by providing fiscal, currency, and regulatory stability, with a focus on energy infrastructure. El Quemado is the first project approved under this framework.

Construction of the first 200 MW stage of the solar park began in September 2024, with the initial 100 MW now operational. A second stage will bring the facility to its total planned capacity of 305 MW.

The project, with an estimated investment of $210 million, was originally developed by Emesa in four 100 MW phases and acquired by YPF Luz in 2023. Progress on the overall project exceeds 80% completion.

Once fully commissioned, El Quemado will generate enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 233,000 Argentine households.

With this addition, YPF Luz doubles its installed solar capacity to 200 MW, joining the 100 MW Zonda solar park in San Juan province, the company’s first operational renewable facility, which was inaugurated in April 2023.