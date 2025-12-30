India mandates 20% domestic content in battery storage projects

From ESS News
The Indian Ministry of Power has issued a directive requiring a minimum 20% local content in all battery energy storage system (BESS) projects implemented under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) Scheme, supported through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF).
The order, addressed to 15 beneficiary states and India’s state‑owned power utility NTPC, responds to requests from several states seeking exemptions from the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) (PPP-MII) Order for BESS procurement. After reviewing these requests, the Ministry clarified the local content requirements and established a uniform threshold for all VGF-supported BESS projects.
States and procuring agencies must ensure that at least 20% of the total project cost qualifies as local content.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.