India tenders 1 GW of pumped storage to bolster grid-scale energy storage

From ESS News
Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), a public sector company of the Indian government and the nation's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has announced a new pumped storage initiative for sites across the widespread country.
SECI has started accepting bids to develop 1 GW/8 GWh, or an eight-hour pumped storage capacity resource aimed at providing large-scale, on-demand energy storage services to power distribution companies and other buying entities.
Bidders may quote a minimum cumulative capacity of 100 MW/800 MWh and a maximum of 1 GW/8 GWh, with all projects designed for eight hours of storage. Developers with existing or under-construction pumped storage projects and untied capacity are also eligible, with provisions for extended power purchase agreement tenures.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.