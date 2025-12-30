India tenders 1 GW of pumped storage to bolster grid-scale energy storage

India has opened bidding for up to 1 GW and 8 GWh of pumped storage capacity, seeking long-duration energy storage projects to supply power distribution companies and other buyers under long-term contracts.

Image: PlayMistyForMe, Wikimedia Commons

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI), a public sector company of the Indian government and the nation's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), has announced a new pumped storage initiative for sites across the widespread country.

SECI has started accepting bids to develop 1 GW/8 GWh, or an eight-hour pumped storage capacity resource aimed at providing large-scale, on-demand energy storage services to power distribution companies and other buying entities.

Bidders may quote a minimum cumulative capacity of 100 MW/800 MWh and a maximum of 1 GW/8 GWh, with all projects designed for eight hours of storage. Developers with existing or under-construction pumped storage projects and untied capacity are also eligible, with provisions for extended power purchase agreement tenures.

