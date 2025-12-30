Taiwan on track to deploy 31.2 GW of solar by 2035

Taiwan is on track to reach 31.2 GW of solar by 2035, according to figures from UK consulting company GlobalData.

The island is expected to add 1.1 GW of solar this year, taking cumulative capacity to 15.4 GW. GlobalData is then projecting annual growth additions between 1 GW and 2 GW over the analyzed period, helping Taiwan to surpass 20 GW of solar in 2029 and 30 GW in 2035.

This growth trajectory would see solar extend its position as Taiwan’s leading form of renewables. The island’s total renewable power capacity is on course to reach around 50.7 GW by 2035, up from 19.1 GW in 2024, with solar accounting for over 61% of the 2035 figure.

GlobalData said Taiwan’s solar growth will be supported by rooftop deployment programs, floating solar projects and utility-scale installations. The country completed its phase-out of nuclear power in May this year and is now shifting its focus to expanding renewable energy and flexible gas-fired generation to replace lost baseload supply. Gas-based power capacity is expected to increase from around 20.1 GW in 2024 to approximately 40.9 GW in 2035, according to GlobalData's figures.

Mohammed Ziauddin, power analyst for GlobalData, said that Taiwan’s policy focus has intensified on solar, energy storage, offshore wind and grid upgrades in order to maintain system reliability while meeting the rising industrial electricity demand of a fully isolated power system.

“Offshore wind and solar PV are reshaping the generation mix, while gas remains essential for reliability in an isolated and import-dependent system,” Ziauddin explained. “This balanced pathway supports Taiwan’s net-zero ambitions while safeguarding power system resilience through 2035.”