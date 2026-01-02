Adani Green Energy commissions 307.4 MW of renewables in India

From pv magazine India

AGEL has commissioned a combined 307.4 MW of renewable energy capacity at its Khavda site in the Indian state of Gujarat, expanding its operational clean energy portfolio.

With the operationalization of these projects, AGEL’s total operational renewable generation capacity has risen to 17,237.2 MW.

The newly commissioned capacity comprises 100 MW of solar power, 176 MW of hybrid renewables capacity, and 31.4 MW of wind power.

In a statement, the company said that, based on the receipt of relevant regulatory clearances, a decision was taken on Dec. 31, 2025, to operationalize the plants, with power generation scheduled to commence from Jan. 1, 2026.