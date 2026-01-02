LiTime launches 320 Ah LiFePO4 battery with 4,096 Wh capacity

Chinese battery manufacturer LiTime has introduced a new battery, dubbed the 12V 320Ah Mini Smart Self-Heating Battery. The company’s new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery has a rated capacity of 320 Ah.

“It delivers 4,096 Wh of energy capacity and 2,560 W max continuous output power,” the company said in a statement. “It supports 4P4S expansion, scaling up to 65.5kWh of energy capacity and 40.96kW of output power, making it ideal for efficient home energy storage or off-grid applications.”

The new product is rated for 4,000 cycles at 100% depth of discharge (DOD), 6,000 cycles at 80% DOD, and 15,000 cycles at 60% DOD. In addition, the product includes a five-year warranty. It has an IP65 protection rating.

“Users can switch between regular and energy-efficient heating modes via the LiTime Bluetooth app, enabling quicker preheating and reduced charging time, even in extreme cold conditions,” the company noted. “In addition, the battery automatically pauses charging below 0 C and discharging below -20 C, then safely resumes charging at ≥5 C to help protect the battery and extend its cycle life.”

The battery measures 36.8 cm in length, 18.9 cm in width, 25.5 cm in height, and weighs approximately 26 kg. It features LiTime’s new encrypted Bluetooth connectivity technology for lithium batteries, which uses encryption algorithms and password authentication.

“This is especially valuable in shared-use environments or public spaces such as campsites and marinas, where it effectively prevents unauthorized access, tracking, or malicious control,” the company noted. “It also reduces the risk of abnormal power consumption caused by accidental operations.”