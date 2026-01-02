UK study finds azimuthal trackers boost floating PV performance

University of Exeter researchers compared east-west (E-W), north-south (N-S), and azimuthal single-axis tracking floating PV systems, simulating 10 MWp plants on lakes and reservoirs from northern Scotland to southern Cornwall, United Kingdom. Fixed-tilt systems were included as a reference. Azimuthal tracking rotates a fixed-tilt array, similar to a turntable.

“While the UK continues to prioritise wind energy, this study shows that floating solar is now competitive with other marine-based renewable technologies,” corresponding author Aritra Ghosh told pv magazine. “The analysis covers 12 lake sites across the UK, ranging from northern Scotland to southern Cornwall, providing a clear picture of regional performance.”

Using PVsyst, 10 MWp FPV configurations were simulated with E-W, N-S, and azimuthal single-axis tracking, along with fixed-tilt systems as references. Six of those were located across England, three in Scotland, two in Wales, and one in Northern Ireland. They all used 23,040 440 W monocrystalline mono-facial half-cell modules, with 128 89 kW inverters. The arrays in the azimuthal case were 32.7 m in diameter, with a spacing of 1.8 m between adjacent circular arrays. In both the azimuthal and reference cases, the modules’ tilt angles were optimized for each location.

“The benefit of single-axis tracking is greatest for higher latitude sites due to the more significant mitigation of shading losses,” the researchers said. “Azimuthal single-axis tracking yielded the highest benefit in specific production of any tracking system, achieving a 26.9% increase compared to fixed FPV, compared to maximums of 9.1% and 20.2% for E-W and N-S single-axis tracking systems, respectively.”

The team also conducted an economic analysis of all systems across 12 lakes and reservoirs. In their study, they assumed an initial investment of $12.9 million for a fixed FPV system, whereas a single-axis FPV requires an initial investment of $14.1 million. Among other variables, they assumed that both systems had a lifetime of 30 years and a levelized operating expenditure of $155,000. The real discount rate was set at 5.1%, and inflation at 2.5%.

“The most striking finding comes from the azimuthal single-axis tracking, which delivered the lowest levelized cost of energy (LCOE), ranging from 8.80 c/kWh to 10.82 c/kWh across the UK sites studied,” said Ghosh.

He added that “the UK FPV results are unexpectedly competitive, particularly given the country’s Lower solar irradiance. These findings suggest that floating solar – especially when combined with tracking – can play a meaningful role alongside wind in the UK’s marine renewables mix, offering a scalable and cost-effective pathway for further clean energy deployment.”

The researchers presented their results in “Investigation of fixed and East-West, North-South, and azimuthal single-axis tracking for floating photovoltaics (Floatovoltaics) in the UK,” which was recently published in Energy 360.