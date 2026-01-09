The Hydrogen Stream: RWE commissions 100 MW hydrogen electrolyzer

RWE has started commissioning a 100 MW electrolyzer in Lingen, with full capacity up to 300 MW expected by 2027, the German company confirmed to pv magazine, explaining it is one of the largest renewable hydrogen plants in Europe. The Essen-based multinational will supply hydrogen to industries, including TotalEnergies’ Leuna refinery, under a 15-year offtake contract. The gas will be transported via pipeline.

Hydrogen Utopia International (HUI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hydrogen Systems, a Saudi-based hydrogen infrastructure developer and operator of Shell-branded hydrogen refuelling stations across the region. “Under the MoU, Hydrogen Systems will provide Engineering, Procurement and Construction services and operations and management support for HUI's planned facilities in Saudi Arabia to convert mixed waste and indestructible plastics into hydrogen,” said HUI in a press release. HUI, which focused on converting non-recyclable mixed waste plastic, tyres and hazardous waste materials into hydrogen, holds an exclusive license to InEnTec's plastic waste-to-hydrogen technology in the entire MENA region.

RCT Hydrogen said it is about to start production of electrolyzer plants in Germany. “Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, electrolyzer stacks will be manufactured in Thuringia for initial megawatt-scale green hydrogen projects serving industrial customers,” said the Konstanz-based company. RCT Hydrogen is a joint venture between RCT Holding and China’s Guofuhee. The company plans to produce up to 250 MW of alkaline pressurized electrolyzers. “The ramp-up process has begun, and the transition to local production in Germany marks an important step toward enabling cost-effective and reliable green hydrogen production in Europe.”