India’s SECI awards 1.2 GW of solar, 600 MW/3,600 MWh of storage at $0.035/kWh

From pv magazine India
India’s SECI has wrapped up a tender for 1.2 GW of interstate transmission system-connected PV projects paired with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage, with tariffs as low as INR 3.12/kWh.
SECI said the auction covers solar projects integrated with energy storage systems and structured on a build-own-operate basis, with 25-year power purchase agreements signed between SECI and the selected developers.
NLC India Renewables secured the largest allocation, winning 600 MW of solar capacity at a tariff of INR 3.12/kWh. Engie Energy India was awarded 200 MW at the same tariff. Rays Power Infra won 300 MW and Oriana Power secured 100 MW, both at a tariff of INR 3.13/kWh.
Under the tender terms, developers must install a minimum storage capacity of 0.5 MW/3 MWh for every 1 MW of contracted solar capacity. The storage component may be developed and owned by the solar project company or procured through a third-party energy storage provider.
SECI will act as an intermediary nodal agency, selling the contracted power to multiple buying entities across India through back-to-back arrangements. Developers will be responsible for project siting, development, and operation, while SECI facilitates power offtake and aggregation.
According to the tender document, project locations may be selected at the developer’s discretion and risk, and a single awarded project may be split across multiple sites with different delivery points. The energy storage system must be co-located with the project, although in cases where a project spans multiple locations, the storage may be co-located with at least one of those sites.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.