India’s SECI awards 1.2 GW of solar, 600 MW/3,600 MWh of storage at $0.035/kWh

From pv magazine India

India’s SECI has wrapped up a tender for 1.2 GW of interstate transmission system-connected PV projects paired with 600 MW/3,600 MWh of energy storage, with tariffs as low as INR 3.12/kWh.

SECI said the auction covers solar projects integrated with energy storage systems and structured on a build-own-operate basis, with 25-year power purchase agreements signed between SECI and the selected developers.

NLC India Renewables secured the largest allocation, winning 600 MW of solar capacity at a tariff of INR 3.12/kWh. Engie Energy India was awarded 200 MW at the same tariff. Rays Power Infra won 300 MW and Oriana Power secured 100 MW, both at a tariff of INR 3.13/kWh.

Under the tender terms, developers must install a minimum storage capacity of 0.5 MW/3 MWh for every 1 MW of contracted solar capacity. The storage component may be developed and owned by the solar project company or procured through a third-party energy storage provider.

SECI will act as an intermediary nodal agency, selling the contracted power to multiple buying entities across India through back-to-back arrangements. Developers will be responsible for project siting, development, and operation, while SECI facilitates power offtake and aggregation.

According to the tender document, project locations may be selected at the developer’s discretion and risk, and a single awarded project may be split across multiple sites with different delivery points. The energy storage system must be co-located with the project, although in cases where a project spans multiple locations, the storage may be co-located with at least one of those sites.