Hungary adds 1.1 GW of solar in 2025

Hungary deployed 1.1 GW of solar in 2025, according to figures from the Hungarian Photovoltaic Industry Association (MANAP).

The figure means Hungary maintains its status as a gigawatt-scale market but is down on the 1.4 GW added in 2024 and its record 1.6 GW added in 2023. Cumulative solar capacity grew to 8,373 MW by the end of last year, after the 8 GW threshold was first surpassed in June.

Ádám Szolnoki, president of MANAP, told pv magazine last year’s deployments break down into 207 MW of installations below 50 kW in capacity, 151 MW of C&I installations above 50 kW in size and 755 MW of utility-sized installations.

Szolnoki said a further decrease in deployment beneath 50 kW, which fell last year from 362 MW in 2024, is expected this year, as residential electricity prices are kept artificially low. In contrast, growth in the C&I market is anticipated, with companies looking to use solar to mitigate electricity power cost risks.

Similarly to 2024, grid-scale solar installations contributed to the majority of Hungary’s new solar last year.

Among the largest solar projects added to Hungary’s grid in 2025 were two sites inaugurated by independent power procured GoldenPeaks Capital, a 64.56 MW project in Bodroghalom, eastern Hungary, and a 27.56 MW array in Nyékládháza, northern Hungary. Elsewhere, German developer ib vogt brought its 66 MW Ballószög Solar Farm in southern Hungary online during the first quarter of last year. The project has since been sold to Hungarian oil and gas company MOL Group.

Szolnoki warned that the large-scale installations coming online are projects already in the pipeline and with no new connection permits granted over the last three years, the utility-scale market is likely to stagnate in 2026.

“Momentum in the C&I segment can grow a little, but a drop [in total installations] is rather likely unless giant projects go online,” Szolnoki said, before adding that he would implement new connection permits for large scale PV to support Hungary’s solar market further.

The largest solar project under development in Hungary is a 450 MW power plant in the northern Heves county. Under development by European contractor Solarpro, the project is set to deploy nearly 700,000 back contact solar modules supplied by Chinese manufacturer Longi.

In July, Hungary’s Ministry of Energy said increasing levels of solar production contributed to keeping the share of imported electricity below 20% across the first six months of 2025, compared to nearly 25% over the same time period in 2024.

A report from energy think tank Ember found solar contributed to 42% of Hungary’s power mix in June 2025. The same month, solar energy produced enough energy over a 24-hour period to serve Hungary’s domestic electricity requirements entirely from renewables.