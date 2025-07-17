Hungary’s solar capacity surpasses 8 GW

Hungary’s cumulative solar capacity exceeded 8 GW by the end of last month, according to an update from the country’s Ministry of Energy.

The milestone represents steady growth in Hungary’s solar capacity, which reached the 7 GW mark by the end of last year after adding 1.41 GW across 2024.

The rise of solar energy production helped to keep the share of imported electricity below 20% across the first six months of the year, the ministry added, compared to a share of nearly 25% in the same period last year.

Electricity imports were particularly low during the second quarter of this year, according to data released by transmission system operator MAVIR, totaling 10% in April, 13.5% in May, and 13.7% in June.

The ministry’s latest update adds that a tender with a budget of HUF 50 billion ($142.2 million), aimed at companies looking to install industrial-sized energy storage facilities, will be launched soon. To date, the government has supported the installation of both domestic and industrial-scale energy storage facilities through three funding calls worth HUF 180 billion.

Last month, the country’s deputy minister of energy, Gàbor Czepek, said more than 300,000 solar power plants were operating across the nation, with over four-fifths of the existing capacity installed since 2020.

Solar energy production in Hungary reached a new peak on June 13 this year, Czepek added, producing enough energy to serve the country’s domestic electricity requirements entirely from renewables.