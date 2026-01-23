The recent surge in silver prices has eased slightly, with prices per troy ounce now just below the all-time high of over $94 per troy ounce reached earlier this week. Following announcements by Chinese module manufacturer Longi announced that it is moving toward copper-based metallization, and by China-based metallization paste supplier DK Electronic Materials that a gigawatt-scale customer will adopt its high-copper paste for commercial production, 2026 could mark a key milestone in the PV industry’s phase-down of the costly metal.

“I do think that the industry will follow in those footsteps, as the PV industry is a ‘follower industry.” When the big players start with something, the others follow,” Radovan Kopecek, the co-founder and director of German research institute the International Solar Energy Research Center Konstanz (ISC Konstanz), told pv magazine. “An immediate transition to copper is technically and economically feasible. Copper screen printing can be implemented quickly, and we have received many inquiries about it.”