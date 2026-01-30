Chinese PV Industry Brief: Polysilicon output set to fall by 15% in January

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMA) said polysilicon trading remained largely stalled, with only limited exploratory orders completed. One leading producer has halted operations, while two others have implemented production cuts. January output is expected to fall by about 15% month on month, broadly in line with wafer production schedules, with February output forecast at 82,000 to 85,000 metric tons. The association said most wafer prices declined week on week, with average transaction prices at CNY 1.26 per piece for n-type G10L wafers, down 3.82%; CNY 1.32 for n-type G12R wafers, down 7.04%; and CNY 1.52 for n-type G12 wafers, down 8.43%. Downstream cell prices rose to CNY 0.41/W to CNY 0.45/W, up 4.88%, while module prices were stable at CNY 0.71/W to CNY 0.75/W.

Hoymiles has signed a supply contract with Indian renewable energy solutions provider KOSOL Energie to deliver 360 MW of its HMS series microinverters in 2026. The company said the products are optimized for India’s high-temperature, high-humidity, and high-irradiance conditions, as well as for larger module formats, large-scale commercial and industrial rooftops, and complex grid environments.

Boway Alloy has issued a profit warning, forecasting full-year 2025 net profit attributable to shareholders of CNY 100 million to CNY 150 million, down 88.9% to 92.6% year on year. The China-listed parent of Vietnam-based Boviet Solar said the decline reflects impairment charges linked to high US anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Vietnam-manufactured products, which made relocating production uneconomic, as well as reduced subsidies and order losses at its United States subsidiary following passage of the United States “Big and Beautiful” Act. Boway Alloy said it is exploring equity divestment options.

PowerChina has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract through its Colombia branch for a 251 MW solar project in Santander province, Colombia. The scope includes PV plant development, equipment supply, installation and commissioning, with a string inverter plus tracking system configuration intended to improve generation efficiency and operational stability.

Deye said it submitted an application on Jan. 27 to issue H shares and list on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company said its listing application materials were published on the exchange’s website the same day.