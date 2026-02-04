Cornex secures 11.5 GWh of battery orders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Chinese battery manufacturer Cornex New Energy on February 3 entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to deliver 5.5 GWh of energy storage products to Saudi-based Al Rajhi Electrical in partnership with Shanghai Greengrid, at a signing ceremony in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, Cornex – Al Rajhi Electrical’s first Chinese strategic partner in the energy storage sector – will supply 5.5 GWh of lithium battery products over the next three years and provide technical support to help establish local manufacturing facilities. Shanghai Greengrid will act as the strategic platform for the tripartite cooperation, supporting the full project lifecycle, from supply chain management and cross-border coordination to localized implementation.