Cornex secures 11.5 GWh of battery orders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt

From ESS News
Chinese battery manufacturer Cornex New Energy on February 3 entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to deliver 5.5 GWh of energy storage products to Saudi-based Al Rajhi Electrical in partnership with Shanghai Greengrid, at a signing ceremony in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Under the agreement, Cornex – Al Rajhi Electrical’s first Chinese strategic partner in the energy storage sector – will supply 5.5 GWh of lithium battery products over the next three years and provide technical support to help establish local manufacturing facilities. Shanghai Greengrid will act as the strategic platform for the tripartite cooperation, supporting the full project lifecycle, from supply chain management and cross-border coordination to localized implementation.
The collaboration aims to accelerate the localization of energy storage systems and support the transformation of the regional energy structure. Al Rajhi Electrical, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi diversified conglomerate Al Rajhi Group and a major shareholder of ACWA POWER, contributes strong capital backing and extensive local operational capabilities. Shanghai Greengrid specializes in smart grids and new energy industries, leveraging digital supply chain management and cross-border expertise to support international manufacturing expansion. According to Cornex, the agreement marks a significant step in its Middle East expansion, underscoring the company's technological capabilities and product competitiveness in the region. Earlier, on January 16, Cornex New Energy signed a separate strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt's WeaCan and Kemet. Under that deal, Cornex will supply 6 GWh of energy storage products for deployment in the Egyptian power system. WeaCan, an Egypt-based project implementation partner, will handle government approvals, grid connections, and localized operations, while Kemet, an Egyptian industrial manufacturer, will provide local project execution and technical support. This collaboration supports large-scale energy storage deployment in Egypt and reflects ongoing China–Egypt green energy cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative. Cornex currently supplies its products to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. In his 2026 New Year's message, Chairman Dai Deming said shipments exceeded 90 GWh in 2025 and outlined plans to rapidly implement more than 300 GWh of production capacity across the company's four major bases in 2026.
The collaboration aims to accelerate the localization of energy storage systems and support the transformation of the regional energy structure.
Al Rajhi Electrical, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Saudi diversified conglomerate Al Rajhi Group and a major shareholder of ACWA POWER, contributes strong capital backing and extensive local operational capabilities. Shanghai Greengrid specializes in smart grids and new energy industries, leveraging digital supply chain management and cross-border expertise to support international manufacturing expansion.
According to Cornex, the agreement marks a significant step in its Middle East expansion, underscoring the company’s technological capabilities and product competitiveness in the region.
Earlier, on January 16, Cornex New Energy signed a separate strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt’s WeaCan and Kemet. Under that deal, Cornex will supply 6 GWh of energy storage products for deployment in the Egyptian power system. WeaCan, an Egypt-based project implementation partner, will handle government approvals, grid connections, and localized operations, while Kemet, an Egyptian industrial manufacturer, will provide local project execution and technical support.
This collaboration supports large-scale energy storage deployment in Egypt and reflects ongoing China–Egypt green energy cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Cornex currently supplies its products to more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. In his 2026 New Year’s message, Chairman Dai Deming said shipments exceeded 90 GWh in 2025 and outlined plans to rapidly implement more than 300 GWh of production capacity across the company’s four major bases in 2026.
