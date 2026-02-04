India’s Loom Solar unveils 261 kWh BESS for C&I applications

From ESS News
Indian solar manufacturer Loom Solar has launched a 125 kW/261 kWh CAML battery energy storage system (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The company says the system is designed as a cleaner and quieter alternative to conventional diesel generators to provide uninterrupted power and reduce production losses caused by grid outages. The BESS is scalable up to 1 MWh.
According to the company, the system ensures instantaneous power availability, addressing the switch-over delays typically associated with diesel generator–based backup solutions, which can range from 30 seconds to three minutes. The BESS is suited for critical industrial operations that demand high uptime and operational efficiency.
Loom Solar states that the system is designed for microgrid applications and can address low-voltage conditions and power cuts while delivering continuous power for more than two hours with deep-discharge capability. It adds that the system has a lifecycle of up to 6,000 charge–discharge cycles.
