Maxwell claims 26.92% efficiency for heterojunction solar cell

China-based PV equipment supplier Suzhou Maxwell Technologies Co., Ltd. has announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.92% for a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell.

The result was independently certified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany.

The cell also recorded an open-circuit voltage of 951.7 mV, a short-circuit current of 9.112 mA, and a fill factor of 86.75%.

Maxwell said the device is a full-area cell based on a 210 mm half-cell format, with an active area of 220.76 cm². It was fabricated using the company’s in-house HJT production-line equipment and an end-to-end process flow.

According to Maxwell, the cell uses industrial-grade silicon wafers and screen-printed electrodes, and incorporates bilateral microcrystalline-layer engineering, differentiated surface texturing, and wafer-edge optimisation. These measures are designed to reduce interfacial recombination losses, improve carrier transport and passivation balance, and cut optical and edge-related losses, while maintaining manufacturability, the company said.

The company noted that this result builds on its previous 26.8% HJT cell efficiency announced in November 2025, representing an improvement of 0.12 percentage points in just over two months, although no additional technical details were provided.

Currently, Longi holds the world record for HJT cell efficiency with a 27.3%-efficient device unveiled in November 2024, which features a back-contact (BC) configuration. For HJT cells without BC architecture, the world record is held by Trina Solar, whose device reached 27.08% efficiency in December 2024.