Trina Solar hits new 27.08% record for HJT solar cell

Trina Solar has posted a world-record 27.08% efficiency for its latest n-type fully passivated heterojunction (HJT) solar cell. The Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH) has verified the result.
The record-setting cell uses Trina Solar's thin-film passivation technology and 210mm×105mm half-cut, phosphorus-doped n-type silicon wafers produced through the Czochralski process.
The company said it enhanced the cell’s performance with innovations in full rear-side passivation heterojunction techniques, multi-frequency RF doping optimization for microcrystalline systems, and ultra-fine line printing technologies, significantly boosting optical and electrical efficiency.
“We remain committed to advancing the development of passivated contact cells and modules, further strengthening our competitive edge,” said Trina Solar Chairman and CEO Gao Jifan.
The milestone marks Trina Solar's 29th world record for solar cell efficiency and a significant advance in bifacial contact technology, crossing the 27% efficiency threshold for the first time. It follows earlier achievements in October and November, when Trina set records of 25.9% and 26.58% efficiency for n-type monocrystalline tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells.
The 27.08% HJT efficiency underscores Trina Solar’s leadership in both high- and low-temperature passivated contact technologies, reinforcing its innovation in photovoltaic research.
