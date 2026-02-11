French startup launches app to boost collective self-consumption

From pv magazine France

Paris-based Jane Energie said its subscription-based software-as-a-service platform is designed for local authorities, landlords, farmers, developers, companies, and power producers involved in collective self-consumption.

Nathan Bouldoires, co-founder of Jane Energie, said the company is focusing on projects sized between 100 kWp and 500 kWp, where production can be absorbed locally by nearby consumers.

Bouldoires said Jane Energie is positioned in a market segment ideally situated between 100 and 500 kWp, offering a tool for managing and automating collective self-consumption operations. This segment, which has shifted from feed-in tariffs to alternative models like collective self-consumption, represents production capacities that can be fully absorbed by local consumers. He said that is the core target market.

The platform offers three functions: simulation, project creation, and operational management. The simulation module provides economic analysis based on production, consumption, and financial assumptions. The creation module supports project structuring and contract execution. The management module handles energy allocation, invoicing, and operational monitoring.

Jane Energie said pricing is based on installed capacity, with annual subscription fees such as €5 per kWp per year. The company said about 10 clients are currently using the platform.

The company said it aims to host around 50 collective self-consumption projects on the platform by the end of the year.

Bouldoires described collective self-consumption as an operational reality. Projects exist, business models are taking shape, and stakeholders are present. The real challenge today is scaling up, he said.