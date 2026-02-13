The impact of azimuth angles on PV power production in Saudi Arabia

Researchers at Saudi Arabia's Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University conducted a one-year simulation study of a fixed-tilt PV system at different azimuth angles to determine the optimal configuration for solar energy production under local conditions.

“We aimed to systematically quantify the optimal annual energy production for azimuth angles of 180°, 150°, 135°, and 120° for a fixed-tilt system in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and to evaluate the economic implications of this flexibility,” said lead author, Bashar Alfalah, to pv magazine. “The study contributes to the field of renewable energy by focusing on optimizing the performance of PV systems in arid climates. The study extends the analysis to a medium-scale system in a hyper-arid climate, providing data relevant to Saudi Arabia's solar expansion under Vision 2030.”

Alfalah is also planning to expand the research to evaluate how extreme summer temperatures in a hot desert climate affect PV performance. “In addition, the research will vary both tilt and azimuth simultaneously to find optimal pairs for this climate. The impact of soiling is another factor to investigate in the context of how azimuth affects dust accumulation,” he further explained.