Egypt tenders 500 MW solar project

Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co. has kicked off a tender for a 500 MW solar project in Egypt.

EETC is inviting local and international developers to participate in the tender. The winning bidder will develop the project on a build-own-operate basis, with responsibility for the design, finance and construction of the site located within the West Nile region.

Once the plant is operational, EETC will purchase the electricity generated under a power purchase agreement.

The tender begins with a pre-qualification round. According to the tender notice, interested applicants must purchase the request for pre-qualification documents from EETC for $500. Payments can be made via cash or bank transfer.

The deadline to submit the state of qualification documents, which can be sent to EETC electronically or via hardcopy, is May 11.