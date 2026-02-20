Samsung HVAC unveils inverter-driven residential heat pumps for cold climates

Samsung HVAC North America LLC, a joint venture of South Korean tech giant Samsung and US-based heating specialist Lennox, has launched this week a new inverter-driven heat pump system for residential applications.

“Engineered with an inverter-driven compressor and designed for installation flexibility, Hylex helps homeowners and contractors across the Northeast address efficiency, comfort and sustainability goals—without sacrificing performance during colder months,” the company said in a statement. “Designed with modern homes in mind, Hylex features a compact footprint compared to traditional unitary systems. Its smaller size makes it well-suited for zero-lot-line properties, helping preserve outdoor space—and offering wall-mount installation options for added flexibility.”

The new product uses R-454B as the refrigerant and has a size ranging from 2 tons to 5 tons. Its number of tons doesn't refer to its weight but to the tons of heat a home needs.

The cooling capacity is rated at between 24,000 Btuh and 54,000 Btuh, while the heating capacity ranges from 25,00 Btuh and 56,000 Btuh.

According to the manufacturer, the system features a seasonal energy efficiency ratio 2 (SEER2) of up to 15.2, a heating seasonal performance factor 2 (HSPF2) rating of up to 8.2, and energy efficiency ratio 2 (EER2) up to 11.

The units also feature Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing homeowners to monitor and control the system through Samsung’s SmartThings platform. The operating range is extensive, with cooling possible from -20 C to 50 C and heating down to -25 C.

The heat pump is compatible with any 24VAC thermostat or Samsung communicating controllers. It can connect to any coil equipped with a thermostatic expansion valve (TXV) and can be paired with a furnace or A-coil for dual fuel setups. The system’s full variable-speed compressor provides wide modulation, enabling consistent comfort while minimizing energy use, the manufacturer said. A base pan heater is included as standard, enhancing reliability in colder climates.

“Hylex is a strong solution for cold-climate applications that have traditionally relied on fossil fuels as the primary source of heating,” the company said. “The system can also be configured for dual-fuel operation, allowing the heat pump to manage everyday heating needs while a secondary heat source supports extreme weather conditions.”