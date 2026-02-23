ESS Tech acquires VoltStorage GmbH to expand long-duration energy storage

From ESS News
US-based iron flow battery specialist ESS Tech, Inc. has announced the acquisition of the intellectual property and assets of VoltStorage GmbH, a German developer of iron-salt battery technology that ceased operations in mid-2025.
“This strategic move combines two complementary technologies to deliver the most flexible, cost-effective long-duration energy storage solution available on the market,” ESS said in a press release last week.
ESS Tech, founded in 2011, manufactures iron flow batteries using widely available materials such as iron, salt, and water. Designed for long-duration storage applications applications, ESS Inc.’s iron flow battery systems are typically offering eight to 12 hours of discharge at rated power in commercially available configurations, with technology capable of up to 22 hours of storage depending on system size and design.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.