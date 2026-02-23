ESS Tech acquires VoltStorage GmbH to expand long-duration energy storage

US-based ESS Tech has acquired the assets and intellectual property of Germany’s VoltStorage GmbH to strengthen its long-duration energy storage (LDES) portfolio and combine two iron-based flow battery technologies.

Image: ESS Inc

From ESS News

US-based iron flow battery specialist ESS Tech, Inc. has announced the acquisition of the intellectual property and assets of VoltStorage GmbH, a German developer of iron-salt battery technology that ceased operations in mid-2025.

“This strategic move combines two complementary technologies to deliver the most flexible, cost-effective long-duration energy storage solution available on the market,” ESS said in a press release last week.

ESS Tech, founded in 2011, manufactures iron flow batteries using widely available materials such as iron, salt, and water. Designed for long-duration storage applications applications, ESS Inc.’s iron flow battery systems are typically offering eight to 12 hours of discharge at rated power in commercially available configurations, with technology capable of up to 22 hours of storage depending on system size and design.

