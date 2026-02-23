Fox ESS releases hybrid inverters for commercial PV

Dubbed H3-Pro, the product line comprises five models with PV input power ratings ranging from 30 kW to 50 kW and AC output power ratings from 15 kW to 30 kW.

“With 200% PV oversizing, dual independent battery inputs and three MPPTs, it delivers outstanding solar generation and storage efficiency,” the company said. “For larger installations, the H3-Pro can support up to 144 kWh by combining two of our CQ6 battery stacks, each consisting of 12 modules, making it suitable for commercial applications.”

On the DC side, all models have a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V and an MPPT voltage range of 150 V to 850 V. On the AC side, the maximum output current per phase ranges from 25 A to 50 A, depending on the model.

The series offers a maximum efficiency of between 99.1% and 99.2%, with a European efficiency ranging from 96.3% to 96.6%.

According to the manufacturer, the inverters have an IP65 protection rating, enabling both indoor and outdoor installation. They feature built-in Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity, an integrated display and a single current transformer (CT) meter for system setup and monitoring. The devices are virtual power plant (VPP)-ready, compatible with major platforms, and include frequency-shift capability for off-grid applications.

All H3-Pro models measure 600 mm × 560 mm × 225 mm and weigh 52.5 kg. The operating temperature range is -25 C to 60 C. The inverters can operate at relative humidity levels of 0% to 95% and at altitudes of up to 4,000 m.

Noise levels are rated at below 45 dB or 55 dB, depending on the model.