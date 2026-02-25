Malaysia restricts non-AI data centers, citing energy concerns

Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said data centers contributed to increases in energy and water usage and confirmed during a parliamentary Q&A session that the government has already restricted the entry of new data centers that have nothing to do with AI.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for almost two years to reduce pressure on the power grid and water supply, according to Ibrahim, whose comments were published by government-run news agency Bernama.

The prime minister said that if data centers do have benefits in terms of AI development and technology, approvals will be easier.