Malaysia’s TTVision enters India’s solar manufacturing market

From pv magazine India

Malaysia-based machine vision and automation provider TTVision Holdings Berhad is entering India’s solar manufacturing sector, targeting both upstream and downstream segments of the PV value chain.

The company plans to establish a joint venture manufacturing facility in India, with commissioning scheduled for the second half of 2026. The plant will produce automated optical inspection (AOI) and high-speed processing systems for photovoltaic production lines.

TTVision said the move aligns with India’s push toward vertically integrated solar manufacturing across ingot, wafer, cell and module production.

The company will operate under a “tri-party” model, serving as a localized integrator between Tier-1 Chinese equipment suppliers and Indian manufacturers. The strategy includes local production of equipment and spare parts, as well as manufacturing consulting, talent development and process integration services.

TTVision recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Solex Energy to collaborate on technology exchange and ecosystem development.

Its portfolio includes wafer inspection and sorting systems, photoluminescence and electroluminescence inspection, and cell sorting tools designed to detect micro-cracks and thickness variations in advanced cell technologies such as TOPCon, HJT and tandem architectures.

Under its 2026-30 plan, TTVision aims to build a dedicated service and manufacturing team in India to support gigawatt-scale solar automation and reduce reliance on imported technical expertise.