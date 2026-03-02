US energy storage shatters records with 58 GWh installed in 2025

From ESS News
The US energy storage industry has entered a “new phase of sustained, high-volume deployment,” according to the inaugural Energy Storage Market Outlook Q1 2026 released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
The report confirms that 2025 was the largest single year for battery additions on record, with the US installing 57.6 GWh of new capacity, a 30% increase over 2024. The utility-scale segment remained the primary engine of growth, accounting for nearly 50 GWh of the total, while residential storage saw a 51% year-over-year surge as homeowners raced to capitalize on tax credits before year-end shifts.
Notably, the report underscores a “red state” boom in clean energy infrastructure.
