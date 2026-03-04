Sigenergy unveils 2.68 kWh battery for balcony PV

Chinese battery manufacturer Sigenergy has unveiled a new storage system for balcony PV applications at the Key Energy trade fair in Rimini, Italy.

“The Sigenmate system features four MPPTs and can manage up to 4 kW of PV input,” Giovanni Colombera, solution and service manager at Sigenergy, told pv magazine. “The unit integrates a 2.68 kWh battery and includes a built-in heating function for outdoor installation.”

The system provides two outputs: an 800 W grid-connected output compliant with plug-and-play regulations for household loads, and a 1.2 kW backup output for temporary or permanent connection of critical loads during outages.

The IP66-rated unit measures 460 mm × 215 mm × 225 mm and weighs 25 kg. It offers a maximum charge power of 1.8 kW and a maximum discharge power of 1.2 kW. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capacity can be expanded with additional 2.68 kWh modules, up to 18 kWh per tower, enabling use in larger residential settings.

Although designed for balcony installations due to the 800 W feed-in limit, the system differentiates itself through its scalability and relatively high PV input capacity. “It can manage up to 4 kW of PV input, nearly double that of many competing balcony solutions,” said Colombera.

An optional Wi-Fi meter is available to limit excess power exports. In some plug-and-play configurations, exported electricity may be accounted for as imported power, potentially reducing investment returns. According to the company, the meter adjusts output to match household demand.

The system supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for compatibility with modern routers, higher data speeds, and extended coverage. Both the inverter and the meter connect via Wi-Fi, and the platform can integrate additional optimizers for more complex installations, the manufacturer said.