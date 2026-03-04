Sigenergy unveils 2.68 kWh battery for balcony PV

Chinese battery manufacturer Sigenergy has unveiled a new storage system for balcony PV applications at the Key Energy trade fair in Rimini, Italy.
“The Sigenmate system features four MPPTs and can manage up to 4 kW of PV input,” Giovanni Colombera, solution and service manager at Sigenergy, told pv magazine. “The unit integrates a 2.68 kWh battery and includes a built-in heating function for outdoor installation.”
The system provides two outputs: an 800 W grid-connected output compliant with plug-and-play regulations for household loads, and a 1.2 kW backup output for temporary or permanent connection of critical loads during outages.
The IP66-rated unit measures 460 mm × 215 mm × 225 mm and weighs 25 kg. It offers a maximum charge power of 1.8 kW and a maximum discharge power of 1.2 kW. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capacity can be expanded with additional 2.68 kWh modules, up to 18 kWh per tower, enabling use in larger residential settings.
Although designed for balcony installations due to the 800 W feed-in limit, the system differentiates itself through its scalability and relatively high PV input capacity. “It can manage up to 4 kW of PV input, nearly double that of many competing balcony solutions,” said Colombera.
An optional Wi-Fi meter is available to limit excess power exports. In some plug-and-play configurations, exported electricity may be accounted for as imported power, potentially reducing investment returns. According to the company, the meter adjusts output to match household demand.
The system supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for compatibility with modern routers, higher data speeds, and extended coverage. Both the inverter and the meter connect via Wi-Fi, and the platform can integrate additional optimizers for more complex installations, the manufacturer said.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.