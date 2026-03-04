China’s 600 MW/2.4 GWh storage plant becomes world’s largest CAES site

From ESS News

While CAES remains a relatively small share of China’s total energy storage market compared with batteries and pumped storage, the sector is expanding rapidly as larger long‑duration projects move forward.

The newly commissioned 600 MW/2.4 GWh Huai’an Salt Cavern project dramatically increases deployed CAES capacity, claiming the title of the world’s largest such project. Earlier, in January 2026, the record was held by a 300 MW/1.5 GWh CAES plant using two underground salt caverns in central China’s Hubei province.

Huai’an’s lead may be short‑lived, however, with a 700 MW/4,200 MWh CAES project in Sanmenxia’s Shanzhou district already in development.

