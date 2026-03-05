Enel Colombia’s 180 MW Atlántico solar park starts supplying national grid

From pv magazine LatAm

The Atlántico solar park, developed by Enel between the municipalities of Sabanalarga and Usiacurí in Colombia's Atlántico department, is now delivering power to the National Interconnected System (SIN), according to ISA Energía, the company that built the connection infrastructure.

The facility has 180 MW (AC) of capacity and is expected to produce about 525 GWh annually from 403,920 solar panels installed across 34 subfields covering roughly 415 hectares, following an investment of around USD 200 million.

ISA Energía built a 3.5 km transmission line and associated equipment to link the plant to the Sabanalarga substation, “a key infrastructure for integrating renewable energy into the grid,” the company said. About 500 meters of the 500 kV line are underground, an innovative solution that optimizes space and eases local land use.

Construction created roughly 1,000 jobs. The project is part of a 2024 Colombian Reliability Charge auction run by XM, through which Enel committed to supplying 856 GWh of firm annual energy. The auction covered six projects totaling 1,215 MW net effective capacity within a set of 33 new generation plants.

The Atlántico solar park is integrated into Enel’s solar hub in the Atlántico department alongside the Guayepo III project. Together, the two facilities bring nearly 400 MW of nominal capacity to the company’s Caribbean renewable expansion strategy.