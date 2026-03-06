Beyond 10X: Rethinking Leadership Standards in the Solar+ Sector

At a time when the energy transition is accelerating and energy security is more important than ever, the sector depends on innovation, collaboration, and the full activation of talent. Ensuring that leadership environments allow diverse expertise to contribute and thrive is therefore not only a matter of fairness but also a strategic imperative for building resilient energy systems.

While the renewable energy sector prides itself on innovation and forward-looking thinking, the way leadership behaviours are perceived and assessed can still be influenced by long-standing assumptions. The Women in Solar+ Europe campaign aims to bring greater awareness to these dynamics while creating opportunities for constructive engagement across the industry.

“Many women in our sector are not navigating a competence gap, but a credibility gap,” says Zoraida Bejarano, Head of Talent at Nextenergy Group and Ambassador of Women in Solar+ Europe. “The same leadership behaviours can be interpreted differently depending on who displays them. Recognising that dynamic is the first step toward creating leadership environments where talent can thrive.”

Women in Solar+ Europe- WiSEu Network refers to this phenomenon as the “10X Effect.” It describes the subtle pressures that many women encounter in professional environments, expectations to demonstrate higher competence, communication styles that are judged more critically, or achievements that may be attributed to external factors rather than expertise.

The challenge is not always explicit. In many cases, it emerges through everyday professional interactions: feedback that focuses on tone rather than outcomes, leadership styles that are labelled differently depending on gender, or the perception that mistakes carry different weight.

“These dynamics are often invisible until we start talking about them,” says Claire Gardner, Marketing Manager Europe at Solis and Ambassador of the network. “The goal of this conversation is not to frame the issue as a complaint, but to encourage reflection on how leadership standards evolve.”

Jessimiela Usidame, Procurement Manager at Elgin, reflects on how these dynamics can shape leadership journeys. “Many of us have experienced moments where we felt we needed to prepare more, justify decisions more clearly, or demonstrate expertise more explicitly than our peers. These are subtle signals, but over time they influence how professionals show up, how visible they become, and how organisations perceive leadership potential.”

For Maria Sabella, CEO and Founder at Enlight Energy Services and WiSeu Ambassador, the conversation is ultimately about leadership culture. “Innovation requires an inclusive and safe work culture and the freedom to contribute ideas, knowing that they will be taken into consideration without bias. When leadership environments combine consistent standards with strong soft skills such as listening, empathy, and constructive dialogue, organisations unlock the full intelligence and potential of their teams.”

The Beyond 10X campaign focuses not only on awareness but also on participation. Throughout March, Women in Solar+ Europe is inviting professionals across the sector to take part in a series of online discussions, a panel conversation, and a reflective workshop designed to explore how double standards shape leadership experiences and how organisations can move toward more consistent evaluation practices.

To broaden participation, Women in Solar+ Europe has also introduced a personalised campaign banner initiative, inviting professionals across the sector, both women and men, to publicly express their commitment to leadership without double standards and to make a direct impact by contributing to reforestation efforts that benefit communities where women are disproportionately affected by environmental and economic vulnerability.

For Carmen Madrid, founder of Women in Solar+ Europe, the campaign reflects a broader vision of leadership within the energy transition: “The transition to resilient energy systems requires the full activation of talent,” Madrid says. “When leadership standards are inconsistent, organisations risk overlooking valuable perspectives and capabilities that are essential for innovation and for strengthening energy security.”

Ultimately, the campaign positions International Women’s Day not only as a moment for recognition but as an opportunity for reflection and engagement across the industry.

Aga Michalak, Head of Marketing & ESG at JinkoSolar EU and Ambassador of Women in Solar+ Europe, emphasizes: “The point is not that women should have to prove themselves ten times more. The real goal is to build leadership environments where that is no longer necessary.”

Professionals across the solar+ ecosystem are invited to participate in the campaign by joining the WiSEu Talks discussion, taking part in the Strategy Club session, or contributing to the personalised campaign banner initiative. More information about the Beyond 10X: Leadership Without Double Standards campaign and how to participate can be found at: https://wiseu.network/iwd26

