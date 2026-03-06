The Hydrogen Stream: bp and Iberdrola set to commission Spain’s largest project

The joint venture between bp and Iberdrola España has announced that its 25 MW green hydrogen project has reached 90% completion of its assembly phase, with all the equipment on site, including the electrolyzer system supplied by Plug Power. Around 25 Spanish companies are involved in the construction of the plant. “The commissioning period, which includes testing to monitor the operation and performance of the equipment, is scheduled to begin in May 2026”, said Castellón Green Hydrogen, adding that it will be the largest operating project in Spain.

Moeve has approved the final investment decision to begin construction of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley in the coming weeks. “The first phase, known as Onuba, will be the largest in Southern Europe with 300 MW of capacity and the option to expand by an additional 100 MW. Onuba entails a total global investment of more than €1 billion, including associated infrastructure and the development of a self-consumption photovoltaic plant,” said the Spanish company, previously known as Cepsa. The project is led by Moeve, with a majority stake (51%), and includes Masdar and Enalter.

Hyundai Motor Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the South Korean government and Jeonbuk State to establish a hub to integrate advanced AI and hydrogen in the Saemangeum area of Gunsan city. “A significant portion of the investment will focus on new businesses based on these technologies,” said the Korean company, adding it plans to invest approximately KRW 9 trillion (€5.27 billion) beginning in 2026.

ITM shipped its last batch of stacks to RWE’s electrolyser plant in Lingen, Germany. The plant consists of two 100 MW lines where the first 100 MW are now installed and certified. The second line is going through installation as the last stacks are arriving at site, said the British PEM technology provider. “As one of the world’s largest electrolysers in build, once operational, this plant will generate up to 3600 kg hydrogen per hour using electricity from renewable sources and supply the TotalEnergies refinery in Leuna, Germany, via pipeline,” said ITM.

Snam committed €200 million ($231 million) by 2030 to start developing an end-to-end hydrogen backbone, 60% of which will consist of existing gas pipelines that will be converted. The Italian gas TSO said it wants to “expand the CCS project and the construction of the hydrogen backbone, provided that there are adequate returns and favorable regulatory frameworks”. The company reduced allocated hydrogen investments by 50%, from €400 million to €200 million. Investments include the ones for the Puglia Hydrogen Valley and the Phase 1 from Mazara del Vallo to Tarvisio.