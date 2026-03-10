Hizenergy launches four-product C&I storage lineup with 300 kW PCS

From ESS News
Hizenergy (Huazhi Energy) has unveiled a new C&I energy storage product matrix centered on four products: a 300 kW (AC) 400 V energy storage converter (PCS), a 460 kW PCS, a 300 kW/627 kWh two-hour storage system, and a 300 kW/1,172 kWh four-hour storage system.
The company said it is positioning the launch as a response to a more market-driven C&I storage environment, in which operators increasingly need both hardware efficiency and smarter dispatch capability.
The headline product is the 300 kW (AC) 400 V PCS, which Hizenergy describes as the first 300 kW-class low-voltage direct-output PCS in its category. The design is intended to connect directly to 400 V low-voltage commercial distribution networks without a step-up transformer, which the company says can reduce upfront system cost, footprint and conversion losses compared with higher-voltage architectures that require additional transformer equipment.
Hizenergy said it offers 99.0% peak efficiency and 98.5% European efficiency, alongside grid-forming capability, black start support, and seamless grid/off-grid switching.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
