Volkswagen launches first large-scale battery storage project in Germany

From ESS News
Volkswagen has entered the stationary battery storage market with the grid connection of its “Elli PowerCenter” in Salzgitter, Germany, according to Elli, the group's charging subsidiary.
After several months of construction, the EV charging provider commissioned a 20 MW/40 MWh system and said it plans to expand the project, though specific figures and timelines were not disclosed.
The facility is the Volkswagen Group’s first battery storage system. The company said it marks another step in expanding its role “from automotive manufacturer to integrated energy player,” bringing together activities ranging from battery cell production to energy trading under one corporate roof.
The project is part of a group-wide approach that combines cell production, battery system expertise, large-scale stationary storage, and digital energy platforms.
